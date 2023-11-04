Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,750 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,992,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TM opened at $189.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $195.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

