Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

