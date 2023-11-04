Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 85.5% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $188.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,133 shares of company stock worth $19,653,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.