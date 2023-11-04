Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

