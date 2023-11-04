Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,607.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 176,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

