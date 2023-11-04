Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

