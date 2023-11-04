Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,147. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.99 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

