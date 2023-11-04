Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

