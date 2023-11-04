Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

