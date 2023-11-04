Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $13.54.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
