Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.