Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

