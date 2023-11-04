Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 95.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TROW opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.