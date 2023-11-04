Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Preformed Line Products worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

