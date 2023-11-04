Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

