Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

