Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

