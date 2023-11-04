Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

