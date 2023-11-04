Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $596,970,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

