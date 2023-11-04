Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

