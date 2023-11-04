Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $527,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.