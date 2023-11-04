Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

