Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,766,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

