Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.