Aptiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,958 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 227% compared to the average volume of 1,212 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $77.50 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.19.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

