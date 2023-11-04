Aptose Biosciences Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($3.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($12.43) EPS.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.80) by C($0.25).
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.7 %
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.