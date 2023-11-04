Aptose Biosciences Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($3.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($12.43) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.80) by C($0.25).

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$4.17 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$2.98 and a 12-month high of C$16.20. The company has a market cap of C$30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.15.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

