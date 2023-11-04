ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$23.44 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.34 and a 52-week high of C$23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.4656918 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

