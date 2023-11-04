Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $210.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.73 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
