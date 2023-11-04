ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $88.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ASGN from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.58. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ASGN by 54.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

