Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZPN opened at $175.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $251.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

