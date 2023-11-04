Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.25. 224,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 100,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 156.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

