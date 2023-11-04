Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on WSP Global Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSP. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Up 1.7 %

WSP stock opened at C$187.42 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$152.92 and a 12 month high of C$196.90. The firm has a market cap of C$23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.