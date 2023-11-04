ATB Capital Cuts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$195.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$202.40.

WSP opened at C$187.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$152.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$189.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.17.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8601126 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

