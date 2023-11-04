Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,097 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,472,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.