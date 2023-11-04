Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 846 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

