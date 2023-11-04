Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FICO opened at $930.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $887.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $826.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $427.09 and a 1-year high of $940.10.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.89.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO?

