Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $199.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

