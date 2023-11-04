Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $68.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

