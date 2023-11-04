Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

DMXF stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

