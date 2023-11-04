Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $90.27.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

