Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 60,968 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 43,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ opened at $7.55 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

