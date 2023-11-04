Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

