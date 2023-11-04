Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,784 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APO opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

