AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.01, but opened at $37.93. AtriCure shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 97,364 shares changing hands.

The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.39.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

