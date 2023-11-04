Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Head to Head Contrast

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Rayonier.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.44%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Rayonier 9.53% 2.40% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.8% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rayonier $909.10 million 4.86 $107.08 million $0.54 55.19

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Rayonier beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres).

