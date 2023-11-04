Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.