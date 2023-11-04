Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,719 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $415.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

