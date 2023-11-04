Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,955,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

