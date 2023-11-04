Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Insider Activity at Axos Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,955,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axos Financial
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.