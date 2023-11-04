Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $91.29.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.