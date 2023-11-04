Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.