Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.
Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
